Preparatory meet of DDC every month

District Collector T.V. Subhash said a preparatory meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) would be held a week before the official meeting of the committee every month to evaluate the progress of major development projects in the district.

An official press release said that the decision to hold the meeting in the run up to the official meeting of the DDC was announced at the DDC meeting held here on June 29.

He told the meeting the progress of the major developmental activities would be reviewed at the preparatory meeting which would help the officials provide the latest information of the progress of the development works and ensure necessary intervention to accelerate the works.

The DDC meeting is being held on the last Saturday of every month to discuss issues relating to development of the district. The Collector told the meeting that it was an important meeting as far as officials in the district were concerned.

He also stressed that district-level officials of the departments should attend the meeting considering its importance. The district-level officials should not delegate the duty to any other person unless he or she had to attend programmes of Ministers, he added.

Mr. Subhash also told the officials that the DDC should give priority to activities related to the four missions being implemented by the State government. The meeting should also be a platform for serious discussion on various construction and developmental projects in the district.

He also said that priority would be given to programmes that would present to the world the rich cultural heritage of the district.

The Collector also assured that a final decision on this would be taken after holding discussions with officials of the District Information Office and the District Tourism Promotion Council.

The Collector also instructed heads of departments that the MLAs in the district should be provided progress report of the various developmental projects in their respective constituencies.

The officials should attend the DDC meeting with clear understanding of the issues that might come up at the meeting.