Preparations set to begin for Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala

January 05, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

High-level meeting of TDB, government in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Kick-starting preparations for the upcoming Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala, a high-level meeting of the Travancore Devaswom Board and other government departments will be convened in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

According to officials, virtual queue bookings till January 14 have been completed and efforts are on to regulate the queue beyond Marakkoottam.

An official statement said a meeting of the District Police Chiefs of Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta would be convened by the Additional Director General of Police to discuss the security arrangements. The authorities have already put in additional security measures at Pampa and Sannidhanam in view of the heavy rush.

Pilgrims are currently permitted to the hilltop in different batches to regulate the crowd. Besides the police, officials of the National Disaster Response Force and the Rapid Action Force too have been deployed. Joint inspections by various departments have been launched and a review of arrangements will be held at Sannidhanam on Saturday.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), meanwhile, has installed 200 new overhead lights in the pilgrimage zone and more lights will be erected at Pandithavalam, where the pilgrims are slated to camp on the days leading to the Makaravilakku festival. According to officials, over 1,000 temporary lights have so far been installed in the area.

