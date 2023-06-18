ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations on for implementation of ABC programme in Ernakulam

June 18, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - KOCHI 

The activities at Mulanthuruthy and Vadavucode block centres will begin in the first week of July

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas has said that preparations are in the final stages for effective implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in Ernakulam. 

Speaking at a review meeting on the programme at the collectorate, he said it was impractical to start an ABC centre in each panchayat. The activities at Mulanthuruthy and Vadavucode block centres, where facilities are in place, will begin in the first week of July, he told the meeting chaired by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh.

