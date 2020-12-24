Preparations on for COVID vaccine distribution

District Medical Officer (DMO) Narayana Nayak has said that preparations for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine have started in Kannur.

Inaugurating an online training programme for health workers on Wednesday, Mr. Nayak said vaccination had been planned in three stages. In the first phase, health workers in the private sector will be vaccinated. As many as 22,773 health workers have been registered for the purpose.

In the second phase, volunteers and those above 50 years of age as well as people with lifestyle diseases will be vaccinated. All other categories will be considered in the third phase.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer-in-Charge Dr. B. Santosh, COVID-19 District Nodal Officer Dr. Vasu Anand, and District Mass Media Officer Hamza Ismali were present.