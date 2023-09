September 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

Mayor Prasanna Earnest on Wednesday inaugurated the organising committee office for the 90th birthday celebrations of Msgr. Ferdinand Kayavil, who had served as Principal of Infant Jesus School, Thagassery, for 30 years. School Principal Fr. Antony blessed the office in the presence of alumni association general secretary Gladys Peter, general convener Ansar Kurumbelil, Naushad Yunus, Shaji Vishwanath, and Ajith. The celebrations will be held in November.