Preparations in full swing for Thrissur Pooram

5,000 police personnel to be deployed for event to be held on May 10

A 5,000-strong contingent of the police will be deployed in the city for security during the Thrissur Pooram this year.

As the Pooram was being celebrated after a gap of two years, the police were expecting a record crowd this time, Thrissur City Police Commissioner R. Aditya said. Considering this, the security would be strengthened for the Pooram, he added.

Traffic curbs

Traffic regulations would be imposed from the day of the sample fireworks, the initial round of the Pooram fireworks. The police had already started security arrangements in the city. This year, Pooram would be celebrated on May 10.

The safety measures for the Pooram would be similar to that of 2019, the Commissioner said.

He inaugurated a pavilion of the police at the Pooram Exhibition on Tuesday. The pavilion was meant to create awareness of the services of the police, he added.

The city will be in the grip of carnival mood in the coming days. Preparations are in full swing at the camps of the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms, the main organisers of the Pooram. The Pooram exhibition, an annual event in connection with the Pooram, is attracting huge crowds from far and near. Exhibitions were not held in the past two years due to the pandemic.

Pandal work

Work on the mammoth pandals coming up on the Swaraj Round has already started. Elephant accoutrements and colourful parasols are getting ready. Devaswoms are selecting the best elephants to be paraded for various events in the Pooram.