Preparations in full swing for Navakerala Sadas in Alappuzha

November 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Preparations are in full swing for Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach programme, in Alappuzha.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues will travel to all nine Assembly constituencies in the district across three days from December 14 to 16.

The first assembly constituency-level programme will be held in Aroor at Thrichattukulam Temple ground on December 14 at 4.30 p.m. It will be followed by the event in Cherthala constituency, which will be held at St.Michael’s College ground, Cherthala at 6 p.m.

On December 15, Mr. Vijayan will attend a morning meeting with select people from different walks of life at Camelot Convention Centre in Alappuzha. The sadas for the Alappuzha constituency will be held at SDV School ground at 11 a.m. The event for Ambalappuzha constituency will be held at Kappakkada ground in Punnapra South panchayat at 2.30 p.m. followed by Kuttanad constituency sadas on a ground near Indian Oil pump at Nedumudi at 4.30 p.m. The event for Haripad constituency will be held at Government Boys High School, Haripad at 6 p.m.

On December 16, the Chief Minister will have a morning meeting with select people at GDM Auditorium, Kayamkulam. The sadas for Kayamkulam constituency will be held at Elmex ground, Kayamkulam at 11 a.m. It will be followed by events for Mavelikara and Chengannur constituencies at Government High School, Mavelikara and Business India Group ground, Chengannur at 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. respectively.

Mr. Vijayan is expected to address all the nine events.

Officials said that complaints from the public would be received three hours before each sadas. Separate counters will be opened for women, different-abled and senior citizens at the venues for receiving complaints.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by District Collector John V. Samuel reviewed the security arrangements for the programme. District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John and other officials attended the meeting.