Preparations in full swing for Champakulam Moolam boat race

Preparations are in full swing for the annual Moolam boat race, considered the season opener, on the Pampa river at Champakulam in Kuttanad. The race will be held on June 22.

Registration of boats for the race will begin on Monday and go on till June 15. Races will be held under snakeboat, Veppu ‘A’ grade, Iruttukuthi (Odi) ‘A’ grade, Veppu ‘B’ grade and Thekkanodi (women) categories. While six snakeboats will be allowed to compete in that category, the number of boats in Veppu ‘A’ Iruttukuthi ‘A’, and Veppu ‘B’ competitions has been capped at three each. Only two boats will be allowed to compete in the Thekkanodi category.

Subcollector Sameer Kishan opened the race reception committee office and unveiled the logo in a function held recently. Organisers said that boats participating in the race would be given a bonus.

Meanwhile, preparations have begun for the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 10. A general body meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) has approved a budget of ₹2.45 crore for this year’s race. The meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese decided to introduce a luxury box seating arrangement with modern facilities for spectators. The ticket price for the luxury box has been fixed at ₹10,000 per seat. A family ticket (three persons) will cost ₹25,000. The luxury box is expected to increase the revenue of the NTBRS.

Tickets for other categories are priced at ₹3,000 (tourist gold, Nehru pavilion), ₹2,500 (tourist silver, Nehru pavilion), ₹1,500 (rose corner), ₹500 (victory lane wooden gallery), ₹300 (all view wooden gallery), ₹200 (lake view gold wooden gallery) and ₹100 (lawn).

The meeting decided to increase the bonus for boats and maintenance grants for owners by 10%. It earmarked funds for various subcommittees. The budget outlays Rs. 85 lakh for paying bonus, Rs. 18 lakh for maintenance grant, Rs. 50 lakh for the infrastructure committee, Rs. 7 lakh for the cultural committee, Rs. 6.82 lakh for the publicity committee, Rs. 7 lakh for social media campaign, Rs. 7 lakh for cash prize and memento, Rs. 6 lakh for uniform and Rs. 4 lakh for food and accommodation.

The Tourism department will provide Rs. 1 crore as a grant for the race. The NTBRS expects a revenue of Rs. 80 lakh from ticket sales and another Rs. 60 lakh from sponsorships. Ends...