Preparations for Navakerala Sadas nearing completion in Alappuzha

Event in district from December 14 to 16; CM, Ministers will enter district at Thavanakadavu from Vaikom on a jankar

December 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
A team led by District Collector John V. Samuel conducting a safety inspection of a jankar at Thavanakadavu on Monday.

Preparations for the conduct of the Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach programme, are nearing completion in Alappuzha.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues will travel to all nine Assembly constituencies in the district across three days from December 14 to 16.

The Chief Minister and the Ministers will enter the district at Thavanakadavu from Vaikom on a jankar on December 14 afternoon. A team led by District Collector John V. Samuel inspected the jankar on Monday.

Seminars held

On the day, seminars on various topics were held in the Kuttanad, Alappuzha, and Ambalappuzha Assembly constituencies. A seminar on ‘Kuttanad Package — Possibilities and Challenges’ was inaugurated by Thomas K. Thomas, MLA. Another seminar on women empowerment held in the Alappuzha constituency was inaugurated by former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja. B. Padmakumar, head, General Medicine department at Government Medical College, Alappuzha, inaugurated a seminar on ‘Public health — Kerala model’ in the Ambalappuzha constituency. A tourism seminar organised under the aegis of the Thanneermukkom grama panchayat was inaugurated by the District Collector.

First programme

The first Assembly-constituency-level programme as part of the Navakerala Sadas will be held in Aroor at the Arayankavu temple ground at 4.30 p.m. on December 14. It will be followed by an event in the Cherthala constituency, which will be held at the St. Michael’s College ground, Cherthala, at 6 p.m.

On December 15, the Navakerala Sadas will be held in the Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Kuttanad, and Haripad constituencies. The Sadas in the Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, and Chengannur constituencies will be held on December 16.

