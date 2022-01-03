Preparations for 14th five-year plan begin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 January 2022 19:15 IST

The formulation of the fourteenth five year plan, which is set to begin from April 1, has begun. Minister for Local Self Governments M.V.Govindan said that the decentralised development activities in the State has to be strengthened with more public participation in the silver jubilee year of the people's plan.

In a press release on Monday, he said that the current scenario and the future needs of the local bodies in various developmental areas needs to be assessed as part of the plan preparation. The development trajectories taken by each of the local bodies ever since the launch of the People's Plan have to be closely analysed. The future plans should be prepared by addressing the lacunae in these trajectories.

The democratic setup at the local level for plan preparation, including the working groups and planning committees, have been reconstituted as part of streamling their activities. People's representatives, officials, experts and volunteers need to be part of all these activities.

