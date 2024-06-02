Preparations complete for counting of votes in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal constituencies

Thiruvananthapuram district will have 16 counting centres in 11 locations at the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar, Nalanchira, on Tuesday for the counting of votes polled in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies.

All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the counting process, District Collector and District Election Officer Geromic George said on Sunday. Fourteen Assistant Returning Officers will lead the exercise in the 14 Assembly constituencies that fall under the two Lok Sabha constituencies.

The counting centres are under tight surveillance and placed under a three-tier security arrangement.

In the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, all Assembly segments except Nemom and Kazhakootam will have 14 counting tables.

For the two segments, there will be 12 tables each. All Assembly segments of the Attingal LS constituency will have 14 tables each.

Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal will have 34 and 38 counting tables respectively for the counting of the postal ballots. Both constituencies will have ten tables each for scanning the votes polled via the electronically-transmitted postal ballot system for service voters (ETPBS).

Entry to the counting centres will be restricted to individuals who have been issued the identity cards.

