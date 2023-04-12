HamberMenu
Preparations begin for Thrissur Pooram

Panthal Kalunattal ritual at Manikandanal held on Wednesday

April 12, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Preparations for erecting panthal for the Thrissur Pooram begins in Thrissur. Paramekkavu Devaswom started work of panthal at Manikandanal on Wednesday.

Preparations for erecting panthal for the Thrissur Pooram begins in Thrissur. Paramekkavu Devaswom started work of panthal at Manikandanal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. K. NAJEEB

The festivities of the famous Thrissur Pooram began here on Wednesday with the Kalnattal ritual of the Pooram Panthal.

Paramekkavu Devaswom, one of the two main participants of the Pooram, started the work of their panthal at Manikandanal.

Mammoth decorated panthals are one of the inevitable attractions of Thrissur Pooram. Pathal Kalnattal ritual was held between 9.15 a.m, and 10.15 a.m. Melsanthi of the Paramekkavu Temple Karekkad Raman Namboodiri offered Bhoomi Puja ahead of the Kalnattal ritual.

LED illumination will make the panthal at Manikandanal attractive this time. Krishnakumar of Arattupuzha is preparing the panthal. Krishnakumar is preparing panthal for the Thrissur Pooram for the fourth time, including twice for Thiruvambadi Devaswom. He had prepared panthals for various other poorams including Arattupuzha, Koodalmanikyam, Koonisseri and Manappullikkavu.

The illumination for the panthal will be arranged by Classic Gopalakrishnan. He has experience of illuminating panthals of Thrissur Pooram both for Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu devaswoms many times before

