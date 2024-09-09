Preparations begin for rescheduled Nehru Trophy Boat Race, costs escalate

Preparations have begun for the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) to be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on September 28. The annual regatta, originally scheduled for August 10, was postponed following the Wayanad landslides. The new date was finalised in a meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS), the organiser of the event, held in Alappuzha last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boat clubs that had disbanded training camps following the postponement have resumed training with an eye on the upcoming races during the Onam period and the NTBR.

The NTBRS has restarted the construction of a temporary pavilion, among other works. When the State government announced the postponement on August 1, around 80% work for conducting the race had been completed. The rescheduling has led to cost escalation. The budget for the infrastructure committee alone has increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹64 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ticket prices

The NTBRS aims to cover the additional costs through ticket sales and sponsorships. It has resumed ticket sales for the race. The ticket price for the luxury box (platinum corner, Nehru pavilion) has been fixed at ₹10,000 per seat. A family ticket (four persons- platinum corner) will cost ₹25,000. Tickets for other categories are priced at ₹3,000 (tourist gold, Nehru pavilion), ₹2,500 (tourist silver, Nehru pavilion), ₹1,500 (rose corner), ₹500 (victory lane wooden gallery), ₹300 (all view wooden gallery), ₹200 (lake view gold wooden gallery) and ₹100 (lawn).

Book online

Tickets are available at various government offices in Alappuzha and major offices in other districts except Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Idukki; Kerala State Road Transport Corporation depots; District Tourism Promotion Council offices and so on. Tickets can also be booked online through https://nehrutrophy.nic.in/pages-en-IN/online_ticket.php.

Those who booked tickets online before August 10 can use the same tickets to watch the rescheduled boat race.

Officials said the event would be organised without fanfare. Before the postponement, 74 boats, including 19 snakeboats, had registered in nine categories for this year’s race.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.