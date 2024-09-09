ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations begin for rescheduled Nehru Trophy Boat Race, costs escalate

Published - September 09, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The annual regatta, originally scheduled for August 10, was postponed after the Wayanad landslides, and will now be held on September 28. Extra costs are expected to be covered through ticket sales and sponsorships

The Hindu Bureau

Logo of NTBR | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Preparations have begun for the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) to be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on September 28. The annual regatta, originally scheduled for August 10, was postponed following the Wayanad landslides. The new date was finalised in a meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS), the organiser of the event, held in Alappuzha last week.

Boat clubs that had disbanded training camps following the postponement have resumed training with an eye on the upcoming races during the Onam period and the NTBR.

The NTBRS has restarted the construction of a temporary pavilion, among other works. When the State government announced the postponement on August 1, around 80% work for conducting the race had been completed. The rescheduling has led to cost escalation. The budget for the infrastructure committee alone has increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹64 lakh.

Ticket prices

The NTBRS aims to cover the additional costs through ticket sales and sponsorships. It has resumed ticket sales for the race. The ticket price for the luxury box (platinum corner, Nehru pavilion) has been fixed at ₹10,000 per seat. A family ticket (four persons- platinum corner) will cost ₹25,000. Tickets for other categories are priced at ₹3,000 (tourist gold, Nehru pavilion), ₹2,500 (tourist silver, Nehru pavilion), ₹1,500 (rose corner), ₹500 (victory lane wooden gallery), ₹300 (all view wooden gallery), ₹200 (lake view gold wooden gallery) and ₹100 (lawn).

Book online

Tickets are available at various government offices in Alappuzha and major offices in other districts except Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Idukki; Kerala State Road Transport Corporation depots; District Tourism Promotion Council offices and so on. Tickets can also be booked online through https://nehrutrophy.nic.in/pages-en-IN/online_ticket.php.

Those who booked tickets online before August 10 can use the same tickets to watch the rescheduled boat race.

Officials said the event would be organised without fanfare. Before the postponement, 74 boats, including 19 snakeboats, had registered in nine categories for this year’s race.

