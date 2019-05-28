Preparation on for Vallamkali, Vallasadya

The Palliyoda Seva Sanghom (PSS), the apex body of various palliyoda karayogams that own snakeboats (palliyodam), has started preparations for the annual snakeboat regatta, Uthrittathi Vallamkali, and the Ashtami-Rohini Vallasadya at Aranmula.

The PSS general body meeting held at the Panchajanyam auditorium at Aranmula on Monday has constituted various committees for the smooth conduct of the annual events.

Bookings begin

The Vallasadya offering, a ritualistic feast, to the presiding deity at the Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula will be held from August 5 to October 6. Bookings for the Vallasadya have already started at the PSS office at Aranmula and devotees may book their offering (vazhipadu) over phone number 8281113010.

The mega feast, Ashtami-Vallasadya, will be held on the temple premises on August 23. As many as 50,000 people are expected to take part in the feast to be held immediately after the Utchapuja on the Sri Krishna Janmashtami day.

52 snakeboats

The Uthrittathi Vallamkali will be held in the river Pampa at Aranmula on September 15. Fifty-two snakeboats are expected to participate in the regatta and race.

Krishnakumar B. Krishnaveni, PSS president, presided the meeting. Suresh G., PSS vice-president; P.R. Radhakrishnan, secretary; Sanjeevkumar, treasurer, and V. Viswanatha Pillai, joint secretary, also attended the meeting.