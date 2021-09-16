Kerala

Preparation of digital content for VHSE students under way

Preparation of digital content for vocational higher secondary students in the State is under way.

The Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) wing of the General Education Department and the State Institute of Educational Technology are together preparing the content based on job roles included in the National Skills Qualifications Framework.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Wednesday released the first-phase content for job roles such as distribution lineman, computer network, gardner, and sales associate. Importance would be given to the vocation sector in the SIET’s activities for this year.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., SIET Director B. Aburaj, and Vocational Higher Secondary Deputy Director (Curriculum) Anilkumar P.V. were present on the occasion.


