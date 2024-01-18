Preparation and use-by time must on food parcels in Kerala

January 18, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Labels that specify the time when food was prepared should be displayed compulsorily on food parcels, the Commissioner of Food Safety has said.

Labels fixed to food parcels should display the time food is prepared and the time by which it should be consumed.

Though the law requires cooked food sold as parcels from shops to display the labels, the Food Safety department found that shop owners did not follow it. This prompted Commissioner of Food Safety Jafar Malik to direct that the law be strictly implemented.

The decision comes in the wake of an increase in food poisoning incidents after food was consumed after the expiry of the use by deadline. As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, cooked food should be consumed within two hours.

At present, labels are a must in food available in packets. However, in the case of food parcels sold from shops consumers tend to have no idea when the food is prepared or by what time it should be consumed. Many buy food and eat it when it suits them. However, each food should be consumed within a fixed time from when it is prepared. Dishes like shawarma when consumed after the use by time limit lead to food poisoning.

The food safety Act is applicable to meals, snacks, and other food sold from shops. The labels should also be affixed to food sold online. Sale of food parcels that do not display the labels has been banned at present. Strong action will be taken against those who violate the rules, said a statement quoting the Commissioner of Food Safety.

