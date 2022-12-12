Prepaid smart meters: Kerala Electricity Minister, unions hold discussions

December 12, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty held discussions with organisations representing the officers and workers of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Monday regarding the implementation of prepaid smart metering in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of the employees’ organisations demanded that the project should be implemented directly by the KSEB as the conditions set by the Centre under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) were unfavourable to the State.

On their part, senior Power department officials pointed out that delaying the project implementation could affect the State’s borrowing capability as a portion of it was tied to power sector reforms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kerala is yet to start installing the meters, for which the Centre has cleared a ₹8175.05-crore proposal. According to the schedule prepared by the Union Power Ministry, the first phase should be completed by December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US