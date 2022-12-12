Prepaid smart meters: Kerala Electricity Minister, unions hold discussions

December 12, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty held discussions with organisations representing the officers and workers of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Monday regarding the implementation of prepaid smart metering in the State.

A section of the employees’ organisations demanded that the project should be implemented directly by the KSEB as the conditions set by the Centre under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) were unfavourable to the State.

On their part, senior Power department officials pointed out that delaying the project implementation could affect the State’s borrowing capability as a portion of it was tied to power sector reforms.

Kerala is yet to start installing the meters, for which the Centre has cleared a ₹8175.05-crore proposal. According to the schedule prepared by the Union Power Ministry, the first phase should be completed by December 2023.