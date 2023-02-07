Prepaid smart metering: panel to study whether C-DAC technology can be used

February 07, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has decided to examine whether the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) can implement prepaid smart metering in the State on its own using technology developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

The government decision comes in the wake of criticism by power sector unions that the original roll-out plan based on the Totex model will pave the way for privatisation in the electricity distribution sector.

Also, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had urged the KSEB to try out the technology for single and three-phase smart energy meters developed by C-DAC under the National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NamPET).

The State Power department on Tuesday issued orders forming a five-member expert committee to see whether C-DAC’s smart metering technology can be used by the KSEB for a direct rollout.

Further, the panel will suggest ways to minimise the financial burden on the consumers that installing the meters entails. And since prepaid smart metering is financed under the centrally assisted Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), it will also study whether direct implementation will jeopardise the KSEB’s chances of getting Central funding.

The panel has as its members the Vice-Chancellor of the Digital University Kerala or a nominee, the Strategic Consultant of the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kerala Startup Mission, and the Director (Distribution, Supply Chain Management and Information Technology) of the KSEB.

The KSEB Chief Engineer (IT, Customer Relations, and Centrally Aided Projects) is the convener of the panel. The committee has been directed to hand over its report by February 28.

Earlier, the KSEB had selected REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (REC PDCL) as Project Implementation Agency (PIA) for the roll-out using the Totex (Capital Expenditure + Operational Expenditure) approach. But employees’ unions in the KSEB had objected to this model and demanded the KSEB to scrap the decision to appoint a PIA. Noting that a PIA is not mandatory as per the RDSS guidelines, the government has asked the KSEB to decide whether its appointment can be avoided.

The KSEB plans to install 37 lakh meters in the first phase of the prepaid smart metering project which has a total outlay of ₹8,174.96 crore.