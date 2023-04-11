Prepaid smart metering: KSEB asked to cancel fresh tenders invited for procurement

April 11, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has reportedly asked the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to cancel the fresh tender invited by it for procuring prepaid smart meters under the Centrally-aided Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Through an April 1 order, the KSEB had invited fresh bids with April 29 as the deadline, although the government was yet to take a decision on a report submitted by a three-member committee on the smart meter roll-out.

The KSEB has been directed to wait until decisions are finalised on the basis of the committee’s recommendations, according to Power Department sources.

Instructions in this regard have been issued to the Principal Secretary (Power), and the chairman and managing director of the KSEB.

The KSEB had invited the fresh bids as per the ‘standard bidding document’ for smart meter procurement issued by the Union Power Ministry without making any State-specific modifications to it.

The KSEB is planning to install 37 lakh smart meters with prepayment mode in the ₹2400-crore Phase I which will cover all consumers in 14 electrical divisions, government and high-tension (HT) electricity consumers and the KSEB’s own system meters.

The three-member panel headed by Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University Kerala, had recommended that the TOTEX model be used for the rollout of prepaid smart meters.

The KSEB is planning to install the meters for all category of consumers at a total cost of ₹8,174.96 crore.