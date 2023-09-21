ADVERTISEMENT

Premnath to represent India in London IAP meet

September 21, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

28th IAP conference held from September 24 to 27 in London

The Hindu Bureau

P. Premnath

P. Premnath, who assumed office here as Deputy Director of Prosecution the other day, will represent the country in a meeting of prosecutors organised by the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) in London.

About 500 prosecutors from across the world will attend the 28th IAP conference being held from September 24 to 27 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Central London. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the principal public agency for conducting criminal prosecutions in England and Wales, is hosting the conference.

Mr. Premnath, who is also India sub-committee convener of the IAP, will present a paper on community prosecution. He was the former State secretary of the Kerala State APP Association.

