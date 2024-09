Actor Premkumar will take over the temporary charge of the Chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Ranjith, the previous chairperson, had to step down on August 25 following allegations of inappropriate behaviour levelled against him by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra. Mr.Premkumar is currently holding the Vice Chairperson’s post at the Academy.

