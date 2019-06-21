Premier Skills to mould football talent in Kerala

Premier Skills, a collaboration between the English Premier League and the British Council to mould young football players, is coming to the State.

Over three lakh students in government schools in the State will benefit from Premier Skills that got off to a start on Friday.

The programme uses football to give youth around the world a better future. In the first phase, 288 physical education teachers from six government schools in three districts will be given football training. The teachers, in turn, will pass on the benefits of their training to their students, equipping them with knowledge and skills to become capable players.

The British Council conducts Premier Skills as part of the Premier League’s community extension programme.

The programme is the first initiative in the State following an agreement between the British Council and the State government in November last year. It will be implemented in three districts — Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur.

Through the training of teachers, the government aimed at moulding school students into players of international standards, General Education Secretary A. Shajahan said at the formal announcement of the programme here on Friday.

Training

Premier Skills coach educators Deepak C.M. and Shafeeq Hassan and four certified coaches from the Premier League would conduct the training.

Women physical education teachers would be part of the programme.

There would be equal representation for boys and girls in the training, Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South, British Council India, said.

Besides education, the British Council was looking to associate with the State government in the area of tourism, and talks in this connection were under way, she said. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., additional director of public instruction Jessy Joseph, sports deputy director Chacko Joseph, and Mr. Shafeeq Hassan were present.