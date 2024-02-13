ADVERTISEMENT

Premachandran trying to introduce Hindutva agenda in UDF, says INL

February 13, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N.K. Premachandran, MP, is trying to introduce Hindutva agenda in the United Democratic Front (UDF), Indian National League (INL) State general secretary Kassim Irikkur has alleged.

In a release here on Tuesday, he said Mr. Premachandran had attended a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently with clear political motives. Mr. Premachandran is also reported to have said that the BJP was not a Sangh Parivar organisation. It should also be viewed as a prelude to a BJP-UDF alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US