Premachandran trying to introduce Hindutva agenda in UDF, says INL

February 13, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N.K. Premachandran, MP, is trying to introduce Hindutva agenda in the United Democratic Front (UDF), Indian National League (INL) State general secretary Kassim Irikkur has alleged.

In a release here on Tuesday, he said Mr. Premachandran had attended a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently with clear political motives. Mr. Premachandran is also reported to have said that the BJP was not a Sangh Parivar organisation. It should also be viewed as a prelude to a BJP-UDF alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.