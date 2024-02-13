Premachandran trying to introduce Hindutva agenda in UDF, says INL

February 13, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N.K. Premachandran, MP, is trying to introduce Hindutva agenda in the United Democratic Front (UDF), Indian National League (INL) State general secretary Kassim Irikkur has alleged.

In a release here on Tuesday, he said Mr. Premachandran had attended a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently with clear political motives. Mr. Premachandran is also reported to have said that the BJP was not a Sangh Parivar organisation. It should also be viewed as a prelude to a BJP-UDF alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.