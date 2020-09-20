Premachandran diagnosed with COVID-19

N.K. Premachandran, MP, has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, a communication from his office said on Sunday. At present the Lok Sabha member is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, reportedly with mild symptoms, including fever. On September 14, Mr. Premachandran and his wife had tested negative in both antigen and RT-PCR at a special centre set up by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Parliament House annexe, after which he attended the monsoon session of the Parliament.
Driver tested positive
The MP and his wife were under monitoring after his driver tested positive on September 12 and his office in Kollam was closed following that. Several other MPs who attended the Parliament session had tested positive of late and Mr. Premachandran reportedly developed symptoms, including fever and cough, on Saturday.
Press meet, protest
The MP, who was very active in discussions during the sessions, had attended a press meet on Saturday and a protest along with the UDF MPs from the State in front of Kerala House on Sunday morning.
“Those who have come into contact with the MP in the past few days should take necessary steps according to COVID-19 protocol,” said his office.
