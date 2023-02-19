ADVERTISEMENT

Premachandran claims he is being attacked online

February 19, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

N.K. Premachandran, Kollam MP, has alleged that he is being subjected to orchestrated cyber attack to cover up the State government’s lapses in getting its share of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST).

He told the media on Sunday that Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s claim that he had not got a copy of the Expenditure Review Committee report was not correct. Being a consumerist State, Kerala was entitled to the highest share of IGST. The committee, however, had found that the State had lost it.

The State government did not do enough home work to get its due, Mr. Premachandran added.

