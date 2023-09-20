ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary Vigilance probe against Kuzhalnadan

September 20, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Allegation of breaching land regulation norms to acquire private property for commercial purposes in Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VACB) has initiated a preliminary inquiry against Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan on the suspicion that he breached land regulation norms to acquire private property for commercial purposes in the hilly and forested district of Idukki. 

The government sanctioned the preliminary inquiry based on a slew of petitions, mostly from Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leaders. 

Mr. Kuzhalnadan had emerged as the government’s latest bugbear by repeatedly raising accusations of corruption against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. He had denied the allegations of corruption and illegal amassment of wealth raised against him by CPI(M) leaders.

