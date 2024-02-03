Preliminary report on Thiruvananthapuram metro project submitted

February 03, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A preliminary report about the detailed project report (DPR) of the metro rail project in the capital has been submitted to the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The DMRC officials have also held a round of discussion with the KMRL officials, according to a press note from the KMRL here on Friday.

Various suggestions given by the DMRC were mainly discussed in the meeting which will be intimated to the State government. After this, the final project report will be made available, said the press release.

A feasibility study for the second phase of development is currently underway and is expected to be completed this month. Following this, the DPR of the project would be submitted to the KMRL by the DMRC which in turn would be forwarded to the State government for approval.

The medium metro project, which is modelled after the Kochi Metro, will be implemented in the capital. Earlier, the first phase was envisaged at a distance of 27.4 km from Pallipuram Technocity to Pallichal via Karamana-Kaimanam. The second phase of 14.7 km was planned from Killipalam to Kazhakoottam via Technopark, Lulu Mall, Chacka and Eanchakkal.

