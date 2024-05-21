Preliminary police report supports claim of surgery mix-up at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

While the preliminary investigation by the police has confirmed a mix-up in the surgery involving a four-year-old at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, the report of the Departmental Inquiry Committee formed under the Directorate of Medical Education on the issue is awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical College police investigating the case have come up with evidence supporting the claims of the child’s parents that she was taken to the hospital to remove the sixth finger on her palm, and that the surgery on her tongue was a mistake and was performed without their knowledge. The police checked medical records to verify the report of the MCH superintendent that the child had a tied tongue for which the surgery was conducted. However, there were no records to support the report. The doctors who examined the child post-surgery also provided statements in support of the family’s complaint of error on the part of the doctor in charge.

Meanwhile, Bijon Johnson, associate professor in Paediatrics, who performed the surgery in question and is under suspension over the issue, appeared before the inquiry committee. He has also given his statement to the police. The parents of the child did not appear before the committee as they did not want to repeat the statement given to the police.

The surgery was conducted on Thursday, and the parents lodged the complaint on the same day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.