Prelate goes under ‘virtual arrest’ of cyber fraudsters, loses ₹15 lakh

Geevarghese Coorilose, former Metropolitan Bishop of the Jacobite Syrian Church, has become the latest victim of a well-organised cybercrime, losing approximately ₹15.01 lakh.

The Keezhvaipur police have registered a case in this incident, where scammers allegedly tricked the Bishop into believing that a bank account had been opened in Mumbai against his name, which was being used for transacting black money.

According to the police, the fraudsters made a video call to the Bishop, convincing him that he was under arrest by displaying fake arrest warrants and documents.

Confirming the incident, Bishop Coorilose said the scammers defrauded him of the savings he had accumulated from his retirement compensation. The Bishop also explained how the scammers managed to keep him in ‘digital custody’ via video call, preventing him from contacting anyone else.

“They made me believe that I was somehow connected to a shady money deal involving Naresh Goyal and interrogated me for about two hours under digital custody. The next morning, they presented me before an online court, and since I denied the charges, the judge directed that all my accounts be frozen,” explained the Bishop.

Following this directive, an official collected the details of all three of the bishop’s bank accounts and asked him to transfer over ₹13 lakh to an account supposedly held by the Supreme Court of India. Later, the same official contacted the Bishop again, demanding an additional ₹1.70 lakh, claiming it was a sum the Bishop had previously withdrawn.

“When I told them that I had not made any such transactions, they insisted on doing it to complete the verification and close the case,” he added.

The Pathanamthitta police constituted an investigation team led by a Deputy Police Superintendent to carry out the probe.