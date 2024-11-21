 />
Prehistoric rock-cut footprints and human figure unearthed at Kanhirapoil

The carvings, made with iron tools, include footprints varying in size from six to ten inches, suggesting representations of both children and adults

Published - November 21, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A remarkable archaeological discovery has come to light at Kanhirapoil in Madikkai panchayat where 24 pairs of prehistoric footprints and a human figure have been found carved into rock on private property. Experts believe these carvings date back to the Megalithic period, providing a fascinating glimpse into ancient culture.

The find was first reported by local archaeology enthusiast Satheesan Kaliyanam, following which archaeologist Professor Ajith Kumar and history Professor Nandakumar Koroth confirmed its significance during a site visit.

The carvings, made with iron tools, include footprints varying in size from six to ten inches, suggesting representations of both children and adults. At the end of the footprints, a human figure has been intricately etched, accompanied by four circular pits around it.

Mr. Kumar said that the footprints represent souls of dead people and have been carved out to honour them. All the footprints are pointing towards the west. However, local people believe these footmarks to be that of a goddess.

He further said that these carvings bear similarities to prehistoric rock art found in Avalakki Pera in Udupi district in Karnataka. Notably, this discovery aligns with earlier findings in north Kerala, including a temple decoration at Erikulam valiyapara in Kasaragod, a running tiger near Bangalam Government Higher Secondary School in Neeleswaram, human figures in Cheemeni Ariyittapara, bull figures at Ettukudukka in Kannur, and the celebrated carvings at Edakkal Caves in Wayanad.

He said the 2,000-year-old rock art sheds light on the lives and artistic expressions of early inhabitants of Madikkai grama panchayat and Kerala as a whole.

These carvings and artefacts found here have long been attributed to the Megalithic period, indicating a shared cultural heritage in prehistoric north Kerala, he said and added that this discovery reinforces the historical significance of the area and invites further exploration into the region’s ancient past.

