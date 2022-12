December 04, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 40-year-old pregnant woman was found dead in a well at Vettiyar, near Mavelikkara, on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Swapna of Vettiyar. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Swapna’s body was found in the well near her home in the morning. Sources said that she had recently received treatment for mental illness. She was living with her daughter and aunt.

(Suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 0471-2552056, 1056)