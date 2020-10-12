Kerala

Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19

A 36-year-old pregnant woman died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, on Sunday.

Doctors, however, managed to save the baby. The baby was put on ventilator and is in a critical condition.

A resident of Nayanmarmoola in Kasaragod, the deceased was suffering from multiple health issues. According to medical superintendent K. Sudeep, the patient was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on October 8 and was suffering from severe pneumonia.

The patient was not healthy enough to conceive. Besides, the infection further complicated matters, doctors said.

