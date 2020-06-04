Watch | Pregnant elephant dies after eating cracker-filled fruit

04 June 2020 14:39 IST

A video on the pregnant elephant that died after cracker filled pineapple exploded in her mouth

The death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has triggered nationwide outrage. A wild elephant left Silent Valley Forest and wandered into a nearby village in search of food.



She ate a pineapple filled with powerful crackers, which was allegedly offered by a man. The fruit exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it, breaking her jaw. She then entered the Velliyar river in Malappuram, standing in the water for hours.



The elephant then died several hours later, despite efforts to rescue her. Forest officers said the cracker-filled fruit was set as bait to kill wild animals. They said they have information about the people who set the trap. Several celebrities have demanded action against animal cruelty.

Why you should pay for news - know more