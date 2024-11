Preethi Abraham, an Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer of the 2003 batch, has assumed office as Accountant General (Audit 1), Kerala.

She will also hold additional charge of Accountant General (Audit-2). She has earlier served as Principal Director of Audit, Defence Services, Pune and Principal Director of Audit (Central), Ahmedabad.

