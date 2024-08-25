‘Precision medicine and AI to be game-changers in cardiovascular care’

The two-day annual conference of Indian College of Cardiology Kerala Chapter got under way in Kochi on Saturday with experts deliberating on strategies for prevention, management and control of heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Vinod Thomas, president, Indian College of Cardiology Kerala Chapter, said in his inaugural speech that preventive cardiology was more crucial than ever given that cardiovascular disease led causes of death worldwide, according to a communication.

Staying current with emerging trends in preventive cardiology, including the latest research on risk factors, innovations in diagnostic techniques, and new therapeutic approaches, was highly important, he said.

Indian College of Cardiology national president Dr. B.C. Sreenivas delivered the keynote address.

Dr. Renju Kumar B.C, organising secretary, said one of the chief highlights of the scientific event was discussions centred on latest research, technological innovation, and careful integration of genetic and non-genetic factors for a transformative shift towards personalised care in cardiology.

“These personalised treatment plans allow for tailored interventions, from lifestyle changes to specific drug regimens. Research has also reached a stage of developing gene-editing medicine which can control inherited high LDL cholesterol, thereby saving early heart attack-prone individuals, he said.

Artificial Intelligence, he said, was poised to further revolutionise cardiovascular care. Over400 cardiologists and researchers are attending the meet.