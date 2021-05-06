Precautions to guard lions in city zoo from disease

Animal keepers asked to maintain a distance from big cats

After reports of eight Asiatic lions at the Hyderabad zoo testing positive for COVID-19, the city zoo authorities are ensuring that only keepers who have had two shots of COVID-19 vaccine approach the enclosures of lions, tigers and leopards.

Zoo superintendent T.V. Anil Kumar said the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) had issued guidelines for zoos in the light of the surge in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the zoo director, the superintendent and a doctor held a meeting and decided to implement these measures strictly.

Monitoring symptoms

Accordingly, animal keepers have been asked to maintain a distance from the big cats while feeding them or cleaning their enclosures. They have also been asked to keep an eye on the animals to ascertain any disease symptoms such as nasal discharge, coughing or diarrhoea. The zoo presently has five tigers and two white tigers, two lions and six leopards.

While more attention is being given to the big cats in the wake of the lions at Hyderabad zoo testing positive, precautions are also being to keep the primates in the city zoo safe. Animal keepers have been asked to wear protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gum boots and sanitise their hands frequently. Enclosures are cleaned and sprayed with disinfectants regularly to keep COVID-19 at bay.