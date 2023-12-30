Precautionary measures to be strengthened ahead of New Year’s Eve revelry at Fort Kochi

December 30, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST

A slew of additional precautionary measures would be taken in the run-up to the New Year’s Eve revelry at Fort Kochi that will culminate in the ‘Burning of Papa’ event during the midnight of December 31, in view of the near-stampede situation in and around Parade Ground soon after the event a year ago.

Members of the public have been exhorted to attend celebrations like the Palluruthy Carnival and events that will be on at grounds and open spaces in the city to reduce the influx of people to Fort Kochi. Ro-ro ferries will operate only in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor after 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve to limit the number of people who converge in Fort Kochi.

Aimed at effective crowd management, the Parade Ground in the Fort Kochi heritage zone will be sub-divided into segments on that day. The number of people in each segment will be limited. Likewise, cultural events will be staged there until 1 a.m. (to ensure that the crowd does not disperse in bulk soon after the Burning of Papa event).

Vehicles will not be permitted towards the ground. Elaborate arrangements have been made for parking of vehicles in grounds and open spaces in and around Fort Kochi. A temporary bus stand will be readied near the Cochin College ground. Private and KSRTC buses will operate only up to the ground in case there is unusual crowd turnout in Fort Kochi on the day, says a press release issued following a meeting to review security arrangements.

Around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed in the area, including those in mufti, to ensure safety of women. This will be apart from over 100 CCTVs that will keep track of visitors. Watch towers will be installed to monitor the crowd, and public-address systems too will be in place. Steps will be taken to avoid power shutdown. Medical units and water ambulances will be kept ready, while a temporary hospital will be set up. Bio toilets and drinking water kiosks too will be in place. The police will intensify checking to prevent drunk driving and to keep tab of anti-social elements.

Traffic regulation

Vehicles will be permitted in ro ro ferries in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor only up to 4 p.m. on December 31. Members of the public can use the service up to 7 p.m. to reach Fort Kochi, after which both regular ferries and ro ro ferries will not bring in people to Fort Kochi. Those leaving the heritage town can opt to commute in them to reach Vypeen.

Similarly, vehicles will not be permitted towards Fort Kochi even before 4 p.m., if more people converge at Fort Kochi for the revelry. Vehicles to Fort Kochi will be regulated on BOT bridge and Swift Junction, Kannanghat bridge, Pallathuraman Junction and Veli. Bus services will be available even after 12 midnight from the Cochin College ground to the city.

Parking will be regulated on roads leading to Fort Kochi, and all vehicles must be parked only in designated spaces. The emergency exit routes include the Parade Ground-Aspinwall-Jew Town-Thopumpady corridor. A control room will be readied to oversee security measures.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP, and Sub Collector K. Meera attended the meeting.

