Precaution dose from Monday

For health workers and those above 60 with comorbidities

The precaution dose of vaccine for COVID-19, meant for health-care workers, front-line workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities, will be administered from January 10, said Health Minister Veena George here on Saturday.

Among these categories, only those who completed nine months after the second dose of vaccine would be eligible to receive the precaution dose. The booking for the same will begin on Sunday. Even though precaution dose can also be received directly from vaccination sites, it would save time if people register ahead online.

Minister’s appeal

Ms. George appealed to those eligible to receive the precaution dose not to delay it as COVID cases were rising again.

To book the precaution dose, eligible individuals should go to cowin.gov.in and log in using the same phone number that was used earlier and follow the directions to book the vaccination site and time slot.

Meanwhile, the State vaccinated 1,22,701 children in the 15-18 age group on Saturday against COVID-19 with the first dose of Covaxin. So far, 29% of the children in the target group -- 4,41,670 children – have received the first dose.