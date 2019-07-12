Precarious situation in Idukki catchment

Though power generation at Moolamattom has been kept minimal, the water level in the Idukki reservoir touched a low of 2,304.6 ft on Friday.

An official at the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, Vazhathoppe, told The Hindu on Friday that the water level in the reservoir was at the lowest in 16 years at this time of the year as there was a considerable drop in the southwest monsoon.

No rainfall

The water level on Friday was 2,304.6 ft, which was 12.86% of the total storage level, compared to 2,360.84 ft on the same day last year. There was no rainfall in the catchment area in the past 24 hours as per the data on Friday morning.

The catchment received 378 mm rainfall from the beginning of June till July 12, which was 1,207 mm during the same period last year.

Low power generation

The official said power generation had been lowered since June 10.

The generation level at the power house was 2.9 mu and 4 mu respectively on Thursday and Friday and power production was below 5 mu for over a week.

The lowest water level in the history of the Idukki dam on July 12 was 2,296 ft recorded in 2002. The water level was 2,297.8 ft on July 12, 1997, 2,299.4 ft in 1996, and 2,301.6 ft in 2003.

The official said the rate of power generation was decided daily considering the demand and supply in addition to the level of water in the reservoir.

Despite the low generation, the water level continued to drop by nearly half a ft a day. The dead storage level of the dam is 2,280 ft.