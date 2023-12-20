Pre-sale ticket counter opened for ‘Vasantholsavam’

December 20, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The pre-sale ticket counter has been opened for ‘Vasantholsavam - New Year Illumination 2023’ ushering in Christmas and New Year celebrations, organised by the department of Tourism at Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran inaugurated the counter by making the first sale of ticket to the festival of flowers and light by handing it over to V.K. Prasanth, MLA.

The glittering visual treat on the theme ‘Illuminating Joy, Spreading Harmony’ has been planned on a grand scale to heighten the festive mood during the Christmas - New Year week from December 24. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will be the chief guest at the State-level inauguration of the illumination in the city.

The Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds, set to be a prime nightlife spot, will have custom-designed and theme-based installations at the main gateway and in and around the sprawling mound, besides tree wrapping lights and special effect lightings on the ground, enhancing the festive ambience of the entire premises.

Enhancing the festive charm of the season, there will be entrance arches, installations depicting Santa Claus riding his reindeer chariot, glittering Christmas trees spiralling to skies, shooting star heralding the nativity, lighted tunnels, hot air balloons, floral designs, illuminated lawns, rose garden with lights, special area for children, butterfly swings, walkway arches and light boards.

Festivities during Christmas-New Year week are aimed at creating an opportunity for people to come together and share their happiness, said Ms. Rajendran. She also exuded confidence that more people would turn up at the venue compared to last year. Kerala Tourism additional director Anitha, deputy director Rajeev G.L. and District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Shyam Krishnan were also present during the inaugural ceremony.

