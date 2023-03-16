ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-paid rates for Kerala Savari as poor patronage dogs service

March 16, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

Kerala Savari was flagged off with much fanfare in August 2022. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

As poor patronage continues to dog Kerala Savari, country’s first online taxi service owned by a State government, the State has decided to reload the app to ensure fair and decent service to passengers and fair remuneration to autorickshaw-taxi workers by offering prepaid rates for autos and taxis.

A proposal has been given to the government to revise the fares to the level of pre-paid auto-taxi rates to attract more auto-taxi drivers to the platform.

The State will soon take a call on the proposal and launch the app in Ernakulam and Thrissur in a month, Labour Commissioner K. Vasuki says. “Initially, there were some hiccups in the operations of the app which have been fixed by the service provider. We hope with additional benefits to auto-taxi workers, there will be renewed interest among the public and auto-taxi workers for the online platform. The aim of the government is to end the monopoly of private cab aggregators and ensure a level-playing field for everyone,” she says.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior officer says private app-based cab aggregators offered stiff challenge to Kerala Savari by offering attractive incentives to auto-taxi drivers. There were some hiccups in the beginning. The fares approved without surge pricing were not much attractive for the drivers as they found it hard to get return trips at odd hours. The pre-paid rates would solve this issue along with protecting the interests of commuters, says the officer.

Although over 10,000 people downloaded the app in Thiruvananthapuram soon after the soft launch of the online service in August 2022, only 1,023 used the app for 2,234 rides till this date.

Similarly, 1,552 autos and 340 taxis had registered under Kerala Savari operated by the Motor Workers Welfare Board under the aegis of the Labour department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US