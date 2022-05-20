Pre-monsoon rainfall: Kerala records 111% excess so far

Kerala has recorded 111% excess rainfall so far during this year's pre-monsoon rainfall season, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Rainfall is likely to continue in the State over the weekend, weather forecasts indicated.

Between March 1 and May 20, all 14 districts reported ‘excess’ rainfall, with 13 districts—except Malappuram—logging a ‘large excess’, that is, in excess of 60% above the rainfall normally expected for the period.

Ernakulam recorded 221% excess rainfall (852.5 mm against a normal of 265.8 mm)—the highest among the districts between March 1 and May 20.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded 69% excess, and Malappuram, an excess of 58%, during this period. The Lakshadweep Islands reported 161% excess and Mahe, 162%, according to IMD data.

And in the week from May 12 to May 18, Kerala and Mahe combined recorded 237% excess rainfall for the seven-day period, while Lakshadweep logged 702% excess falls, according to the extended range forecast published by the IMD on May 19.

Last year, Kerala had recorded 108% excess rainfall during the pre-monsoon season that lasts from March 1 to May 31.

The IMD, in a Friday evening update, indicated that isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the State till Sunday. Yellow alerts have been issued for all districts except Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday, and all districts except Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod on Sunday.

The IMD has predicted that the 2022 edition of the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over the State by May 27.