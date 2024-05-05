Pre-monsoon preparations begin

May 05, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district administration has directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure pre-monsoon preparations and precautionary measures against heatwave conditions and contagious diseases. While the Local Self-Government department and the Kerala Water Authority will handle drinking water distribution in all drought affected areas, department district joint director has been asked to get financial assistance for panchayats that do not have their own funds.

In the wake of heatwave alert, District Labour Officer will check and ensure that the working hours of the labourers engaged in outdoor works between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. are regulated. Local bodies have been asked to take the initiative to set up thanneer pandals in public places with the cooperation of resident associations and voluntary organisations. Holiday classes in schools and colleges as well as NCC-Police parades should be avoided from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fire audit should be conducted in public places, markets, garbage collection centres, schools, colleges and hospitals under the supervision of the District Fire Officer.

Animal Husbandry department has been instructed to ensure that cattle are not allowed to graze during mid-day and temporary shelters are provided for them. While availability of drinking water will be ensured in the layams of plantation workers, Labour as well as Local Self-Government departments will be in charge of shifting migrant workers living in places roofed with asbestos and tin sheets during the day. Besides, Health and Local Self-Government departments will jointly strengthen prevention of diseases. Necessary measures will be taken by the Animal Husbandry department to prevent the spread of livestock diseases. Preventive measures against dengue fever and leptospirosis (rat fever) will be intensified at the ward level and the local bodies concerned will be in charge of mosquito control.

As part of monsoon preparedness, steps for water conservation will be taken through the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA). All ponds, canals and other water bodies will be purified while the Irrigation department and Kerala Water Authority have been tasked with rainwater harvesting initiatives at the beginning of the monsoon season. Each department has been directed to appoint a district level nodal officer for disaster management activities and the RTO will prepare a list of emergency vehicles, generators, cranes and excavators.

