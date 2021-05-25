Pre-monsoon cleanliness drive from tomorrow

KALPETTA

25 May 2021 23:22 IST

A pre-monsoon mass cleanliness drive, organised by the Wayanad district administration in association with three-tier civic bodies, Haritha Kerala Mission and Suchitwa Mission, will begin on Thursday.

District Panchayat President Samshad Marakkar will inaugurate the four-day programme by cleaning a rivulet at Korom in Thondarnadu grama panchayat at 11 a.m. on the day.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla will preside over the function.

The drive envisages sensitising the public on how to contain the spread of COVID-19 and vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever and leptospirosis.

The programme would be executed with the support of Kudumbashree members, ward-level sanitation committee members, youth clubs and elected members of civic bodies.