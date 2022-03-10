Collector holds meeting with officials

Collector holds meeting with officials

Kozhikode

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with the district-level officers and the heads of various local self government bodies to plan the pre-monsoon cleaning activities in Kozhikode district.

Local committees would be formed soon to implement the ground-level cleaning drives ahead of the monsoon season. Panchayats short of fund for such projects were asked to submit separate proposal for sanctioning the aid. Local bodies were also instructed to clear major cleaning works before May 20, a press release said.