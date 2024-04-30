Pre-monsoon cleaning activities being initiated in Kerala to counter epidemic outbreaks

April 30, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department is initiating pre-monsoon cleaning activities across districts in preparation to counter another possible epidemic season in Kerala, as summer showers followed by intense heat spells can lead to a spurt in mosquito-borne diseases.

At a meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George here on Tuesday, it was pointed out that the time for intensifying pre-monsoon cleaning activities was up, as there was a high likelihood of a major dengue outbreak in the State during May-July.

The Health department has directed that dengue preventive and control measures be initiated without delay in coordination with various departments. Meetings should be convened as directed under the Kerala Public Health Act and action plans formulated. As medical officers are the public health officers, they should convene the meetings at regional level and chalk out the preventive measures to be adopted. Follow-up measures should be taken up with the help of respective local self-government bodies.

Vector-control measures

It was also directed that the functioning of ward-level sanitation committees be strengthened and that the focus should be on pre-monsoon cleaning and vector-control measures, especially, source reduction activities. Dengue hotspots should be mapped out and preventive measures adopted on a priority-basis.

The ongoing situation of the heatwave and the pre-monsoon measures that need to be adopted were discussed and it was directed that all activities be taken up as planned under the Arogya Jagratha calendar, including dry day observation.

Not just dengue fever, other infectious diseases can also break out, given the fact that the State is now experiencing excessive heat, intermittent spells of rain and rapid changes in weather. According to the disease surveillance reports, dengue fever seems to show a slight increase in all districts, especially Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur.

Public support

It was pointed out at the meeting that the public be made aware of the fact that dengue prevention activities are not the sole responsibility of the Health department and that dengue prevention can be successful only if the public cooperate to ensure that there were no mosquito-breeding grounds in individual houses.

Leptospirosis, H1N1, chicken pox, hepatitis, water-borne illnesses, and malaria continue to be reported on a regular basis from all districts. Those engaged in cleaning work should take doxycycline prophylaxis before entering canals or drains. Awareness should be created amongst migrant workers on malaria. Food safety drives and avian influenza preventive measures are being strengthened. Nipah awareness and preventive measures will be taken up in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

Health officials reiterated the public health warning on protecting oneself against sunstroke.

The Principal Secretary (Health), State Mission Director of National Health Mission, Director of Health Services, and senior Health officials were part of the meeting.

