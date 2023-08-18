HamberMenu
Pre-marital counselling imperative in changing times: Satheedevi

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi inaugurated pre/post-marital counselling organised by the commission and the Varkala block panchayat on August 17

August 18, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi inaugurating pre/post-marital counselling organised by the commission and the Varkala block panchayat on Thursday.

Kerala Women's Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi inaugurating pre/post-marital counselling organised by the commission and the Varkala block panchayat on Thursday.

Pre-marital counselling is the need of the times, especially in the evolving social scenario, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating pre/post-marital counselling organised by the commission and the Varkala block panchayat on Thursday. Ms. Satheedevi said counselling was imperative as notions of family life were changing. Defective ideas of marriage were leading youth to completely turn away from marriages. This indicated the need to create awareness in society of healthy relationships.

She said the Kerala Women’s Commission had recommended to the State government that pre-marital counselling be made mandatory. Varkala block panchayat president Smitha Sundaresan presided.

