HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pre-historic rock art site in Wayanad cries for conservation

Nenmeni grama panchayat had planned to develop a tourism corridor by connecting the nearby Edakkal caves, Govindamoola Chira, a small lake on the foothills of the cave, and Thovarimala as a part of conserving petroglyphs

October 21, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj
The prehistoric engravings at Thovarimala in Wayanad district.

The prehistoric engravings at Thovarimala in Wayanad district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Though Kerala Tourism has launched a ₹2.9-crore project to improve civic amenities around Edakkal caves in Wayanad, steps for conserving petroglyphs (rock engravings) on the walls of a slanted rock on Thovarimala hills in Nenmeni grama panchayat, believed to date back to the Neolithic period, still remains on paper.

Nenmeni grama panchayat had planned to develop a tourism corridor by connecting the nearby Edakkal caves, Govindamoola Chira, a small lake on the foothills of the cave, and Thovarimala as a part of conserving petroglyphs. The project is yet to take off, thanks to technical issues.

Since the site is under the Mepadi forest range of the South Wayanad Forest Division, the civic body cannot execute any project there without prior permission from the Forest department, Tigi Cheruthottil, vice president, Nenmeni grama panchayat, told The Hindu.

“However, we will go ahead with the project to conserve the pre-historic engravings,” Mr. Cheruthottil said.

There are more than 50 neolithic engravings on the rock walls, many resembling the rock carvings of Edakkal, but many of them were reportedly disfigured by miscreants. However, motifs such as geometrical signs, fertility, arrow, and star symbols still surpass the passage of time.

Former Wayanad District Collector Kesavendrakumar visited the site in 2015 and took steps to conserve the engravings. He directed the Archaeology department to declare the site a protected monument. His successor S. Suhas in 2018 had directed the Deputy Tourism Director to develop the site as a major ecotourism destination in the district to conserve the ancient monument. However, the conservation work is yet to materialise. ‘

According to historian M.R. Raghava Varier, the engravings in Edakkal and Thovari have huge historical significance and should be conserved for future generations.

Dr. Varier, who has done extensive research on the historical sites of Wayanad, said the rock engravings at Thovari were similar to those at Edakkal in the style of depiction but different in content.

Related Topics

Kerala / tourism

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.