Pre-fabricated containers of Tata Covid hospital in Kasaragod to be repurposed

The pre-fabricated containers of the Tata Covid Hospital at Chattanchal, which played a crucial role during the pandemic, are set for a new lease of life as tea shops, rest centers, coffee cafes, and warehouses.

The hospital, constructed at a cost of over ₹60 crore, will undergo transformation with the establishment of a critical care unit, necessitating the relocation of the existing containers.

In a strategic move to avoid the stigma of demolishing the costly hospital, the authorities have decided to repurpose the containers. Initially, 24 containers will be relocated from the hospital site to make way for the new critical care building.

The containers will be distributed to the District Nirmithi Centre, which will receive four units for setting up stalls along the national highway and snack stalls on the beach. The Harbour Engineering department will get 10 units, while the District Tourism Promotion Council will receive four units for opening coffee cafes at Chembirika, Azhithala, and other beaches. The Forest department will get two units for forest guard recreation, and Matsyafed will use four units for office purposes and storage.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by MLA C.H Kunhambu. It was also agreed to transfer the critical care containers to various government departments. The applications were vetted and approved by the Executive Engineer of the Public Works department. The cost of transporting the containers will be borne by the respective departments.

A total of 128 containers were utilised for the Covid hospital, and the remaining units will be tendered to private individuals after fulfilling government needs.

The Tata Hospital, which began operations in October 2020, will now focus on a critical care unit funded under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat-Health Infrastructure Mission (PMAB-HIM), with a budget of ₹23.75 crore.

The new facility, spanning 45,000 square feet over three floors, will include an intensive care unit, trauma care, operation theatre, and casualty services. Additionally, an outpatient block will be constructed with National Health Mission funds. The critical care unit will operate as an affiliate of the District Hospital under the district panchayat.